Bini reaps accolades from successful Coachella performance

Nico Waje recently shared a photo of himself inside a news studio with the caption: “Mahal ka ni Lord, Joven.”

Not long after, Athena Imperial posted on her Instagram story: “Nakita ni Lord ang ginawa mo sa akin. Sa amin (God saw what you did to me. To us).” This led some netizens to speculate whether the two posts were connected or if there was a hidden message behind them.

For now, Imperial's message remains cryptic. But netizens felt she was alluding to Waje who chose to remain silent over the seemingly billowing issue between them.

Netizens rave about Kim and Sofia's catfight

Kim Chiu and Sofia Andres’ fiery face-off set social media abuzz as netizens shared their excitement over the two actresses’ intense catfight in Tuesday’s (7 April) episode of ABS-CBN’s primetime series The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan.

It was the ultimate confrontation and public humiliation between the two mistresses — as Claudia (Sofia) called Stella (Kim) out for being the so-called mistress of her husband, Vincent (Paulo Avelino). While Stella exposed Claudia’s illicit affair with Walter (Sam Milby), her husband’s best friend.

Their strong exchange of insults thrilled viewers where Claudia ultimately splashed coffee at Stella, and Stella proceeded to pull Claudia’s hair.

“Malandi ka (You are a flirt)!" Claudia exclaimed.