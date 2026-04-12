Bini reaps accolades from successful Coachella performance

Bini's historical performance at the recently-concluded music and arts festival Coachella has not only earned the nation's girl group plaudits but also immeasurable social media recognition.
From their opening number, “Shagidi” to their closing production number of “Pantropiko,” the undisputed Queens of P-Pop just hit differently among the crowd.
The Internet boasted Bini's feats as reports say that "#Bini breaks the Internet with their Coachella performance, generating two million posts on X in just two hours."
"#BINI_CoachellaWk1 tops the worldwide trends after their legendary performance at Coachella!" one Facebook account reported.
A trivia wad shared by fashion designer Jan Dacon who wrote: "Bini’s warrior-inspired outfits at Coachella were made using around 20–25 sheets of real gold leaf and approximately two pounds of recycled plastic per person, highlighting a unique blend of luxury and sustainability."
But that's not all there is to this highly successful all-female group — they're bound to receive the Global Force Award to be given by Billboard US at their annual "Women in Music" event on 29 April. Other outstanding women to attend include Kehlani, Thalia, Zara Larsson, Teyana Taylor, Tate McRae, Laufey and Huntr/x also receiving the "Women of the Year" award.
Athena Imperial's shade on Nico Waje?
Is Athena Imperial throwing shade at Nico Waje after his story post?
Netizens are talking about a possible online “parinigan” between Nico Waje and Athena Imperial after their recent social media posts caught attention for their timing and wording.
Nico Waje recently shared a photo of himself inside a news studio with the caption: “Mahal ka ni Lord, Joven.”
Not long after, Athena Imperial posted on her Instagram story: “Nakita ni Lord ang ginawa mo sa akin. Sa amin (God saw what you did to me. To us).” This led some netizens to speculate whether the two posts were connected or if there was a hidden message behind them.
For now, Imperial's message remains cryptic. But netizens felt she was alluding to Waje who chose to remain silent over the seemingly billowing issue between them.
Netizens rave about Kim and Sofia's catfight
Kim Chiu and Sofia Andres’ fiery face-off set social media abuzz as netizens shared their excitement over the two actresses’ intense catfight in Tuesday’s (7 April) episode of ABS-CBN’s primetime series The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan.
It was the ultimate confrontation and public humiliation between the two mistresses — as Claudia (Sofia) called Stella (Kim) out for being the so-called mistress of her husband, Vincent (Paulo Avelino). While Stella exposed Claudia’s illicit affair with Walter (Sam Milby), her husband’s best friend.
Their strong exchange of insults thrilled viewers where Claudia ultimately splashed coffee at Stella, and Stella proceeded to pull Claudia’s hair.
“Malandi ka (You are a flirt)!" Claudia exclaimed.
Stella fired back with a searing line, “Pareho tayong kabit dito. Mas malala ka pa nga dahil kinalantari mo ’yung best friend ng asawa mo (We are both mistresses here. You are worse because you fooled around with the husband f your best friend)."
Moreover, the drama will intensify in the coming episodes after the shocking revelation that Stella and Walter had a whirlwind love affair right before the latter’s mysterious murder.
The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan can be viewed on ALLTV2.