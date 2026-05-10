DepEd rolls out summer learning intervention

Additionally, incoming grade 12 students who showed weak performance in English and mathematics are undergoing senior high school remediation classes.

A separate initiative, the Summer Academic Remedial Program, is open to students across all grade levels who failed one or two subjects during the previous academic year.

To ensure focused instruction, the department has assigned school personnel as tutors with an ideal ratio of one instructor for every 10 students.

The program began 6 May and is scheduled to run through June 2. Each subject session lasts two hours daily.

Escullar said the initiative is part of a broader effort to address learning losses and ensure students are prepared for the upcoming academic year. Fraye Cedrick Anona