DepEd rolls out expanded summer learning program

The Department of Education (DepEd) will roll out expanded summer learning interventions from 6 May to 3 June to help millions of learners at risk of falling behind in basic skills such as Reading and Mathematics.
DepEd said the programs are part of ongoing efforts to close learning gaps that have widened in recent years, aiming to strengthen students’ readiness ahead of the next school year.
“It is our duty to ensure that every learner receives adequate support. The DepEd is here to help our students improve their learning and knowledge,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.
The Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning program will serve as the main component of the initiative, targeting about 3.7 million incoming Grades 2 to 11 students for catch-up sessions in reading and mathematics.
DepEd will also implement a Senior High School Remediation Program for an estimated 2.1 million incoming Grade 12 students, focusing on strengthening competencies in English, Filipino and Mathematics.