DepEd rolls out summer learning intervention for 92K struggling learners in Western Visayas

Regional Information Officer Hernani Escullar Jr. said the learners were identified based on the results of end-of-school-year assessments, particularly those classified under the “not proficient,” “low proficient,” and “frustration” levels.

“The program aims to provide free, targeted tutoring and remediation, especially for those needing interventions. They need targeted support to cope with the next grade level,” Escullar said Friday.

The reading intervention program covers incoming Grades 2 to 11 learners, while Mathematics remediation focuses on incoming Grades 2 to 4 students.

Incoming Grade 12 learners who showed weak performance in English and Mathematics will also undergo senior high school remediation classes.

Meanwhile, the Summer Academic Remedial Program (SARP) was opened to learners from all grade levels who failed one or two subjects during the previous school year.

To strengthen implementation, DepEd tapped school personnel to serve as tutors, with an ideal ratio of one tutor for every 10 learners to ensure closer monitoring and focused instruction.

The summer learning intervention started on May 6 and will run until June 2, with each subject area allotted two hours of daily sessions.

Education officials said the initiative forms part of DepEd’s continuing efforts to address learning losses and improve student readiness for the incoming academic year.