Cop axed over unconscious victim’s rape

The Commission banked on substantial evidence, including eyewitness testimony, medico-legal findings, CCTV footage and the consistent and corroborated account of the complainant.

It ruled that Mendoza committed acts constituting sexual violence against a victim who was unconscious and incapable of giving consent, in violation of Republic Act 8353 or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997.

The incident occurred in January after the victim lost consciousness in Quezon City. She positively identified the police officer assigned to the Manila Police District.

According to the complaint, the victim agreed to meet Mendoza to discuss a personal matter. They visited establishments along Tomas Morato Avenue in Quezon City with another officer, a village official, and another woman.

The victim alleged she lost consciousness after drinking a beverage she suspected had been laced with a drug. She reported waking up inside a motel while being sexually assaulted. The assault stopped once she regained consciousness.

Moral depravity

The Commission said Mendoza’s actions demonstrated intentional wrongdoing, flagrant disregard of the law, and moral corruption, rendering him unfit to remain in the police service.

Meanwhile, Patrolman Jehan A. Mendoza, who is not related to Joshua, was exonerated after the Commission found no substantial evidence linking him to the offense.

“There is absolutely no place in the police service for this kind of violence and moral depravity,” Napolcom Commissioner Ralph Calinisan said.

The Commission reiterated that public office is a public trust and that police officers are held to the highest standards of discipline, integrity and respect for human rights.

Earlier, Napolcom ordered the dismissal of Police Senior Master Sergeant John L. Mollenido over a separate case involving the deaths of his wife and minor son in January 2026.