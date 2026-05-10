CIDG subpoena forcing Bato to resurface

“It is merely a subpoena for investigation, not an arrest warrant,” he added.

Under Republic Act 10973, the PNP chief and authorized CIDG officials are empowered to issue subpoenas and subpoenas duces tecum in relation to criminal investigations.

Remulla clarified that his earlier statement about forming a 10,000-member task force for possible operations against Dela Rosa was only a contingency reaction to unverified reports of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

He said the domestic investigation is separate from any ICC proceedings.

“We are not a member of the ICC. We are not working with the ICC. This is a purely internal matter that we are doing,” Remulla said.