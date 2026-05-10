CIDG subpoena forcing Bato to resurface

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Sunday that the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) will subpoena Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in connection with investigations into alleged extrajudicial killings in Davao Region during his time as police chief there.
“The CIDG will issue a subpoena tomorrow (Monday, 11 May) to Dela Rosa to appear personally before the CIDG office here in aid of the investigation of the previous crimes,” Remulla said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.
“It is merely a subpoena for investigation, not an arrest warrant,” he added.
Under Republic Act 10973, the PNP chief and authorized CIDG officials are empowered to issue subpoenas and subpoenas duces tecum in relation to criminal investigations.
Remulla clarified that his earlier statement about forming a 10,000-member task force for possible operations against Dela Rosa was only a contingency reaction to unverified reports of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.
He said the domestic investigation is separate from any ICC proceedings.
“We are not a member of the ICC. We are not working with the ICC. This is a purely internal matter that we are doing,” Remulla said.
No warrant
The subpoena is tied to investigations into more than 100 alleged extrajudicial killing complaints during Dela Rosa’s tenure as Davao City police chief and regional director, according to Remulla.
The PNP also said it has not received any official arrest warrant from the ICC despite mounting speculation linking Dela Rosa to the tribunal’s drug war probe.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said all police actions would remain anchored on lawful orders and due process.
“The PNP is always ready to fulfill its mandate, but any of our actions will always be anchored on lawful orders, existing procedures and due process,” Nartatez said.
Dela Rosa, the first PNP chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte, has been identified by ICC prosecutors as among the alleged co-perpetrators in the crimes against humanity case tied to anti-drug killings.
Nartatez said the PNP remains focused on “preparedness and institutional readiness” and reminded all police units to maintain operational discipline and proper coordination.
Alarmed
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino earlier expressed alarm over reports of a possible ICC warrant against Dela Rosa and accused the Marcos administration of yielding to foreign intervention despite the country’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2019.
The ICC has maintained it retains jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member of the tribunal.
The ICC also said no public arrest warrant has been issued in relation to the Philippines situation.