Sec. Remulla clarifies ‘10K task force’ remark, says CIDG to subpoena Bato

“The CIDG will issue a subpoena tomorrow (Monday, 11 May) to Dela Rosa to appear personally before the CIDG office here in aid of the investigation of the previous crimes,” Remulla said.

“He has not been personally investigated. This was triggered by the rumors of the impending red notice, and we have now taken the path ourselves to continue the investigation on all these matters,” he added.

“It’s all related to the 100-plus complaints of EJKs that occurred during his term as city director and regional director of Davao. There will be no handcuffs. It is merely a subpoena for investigation, not an arrest warrant,” he said.

Remulla said Dela Rosa is currently in the Davao Region and authorities have already coordinated regarding the upcoming subpoena.

He also clarified that the CIDG investigation is not connected to the reported arrest warrant allegedly issued by the ICC against Dela Rosa.

“We are not a member of the ICC. We are not working with the ICC. This is a purely internal matter that we are doing,” he said.

Remulla earlier said he had no information confirming whether the ICC had issued an arrest warrant against the senator.

“None yet, to my information. As far as I am concerned, until I see the official copy, it is hearsay,” Remulla said.

During the briefing, Remulla said airports, seaports, and other exit points in the country had been placed on alert in case authorities needed to monitor the senator’s movements.

He added that more subpoenas would be issued in the coming days.

“We have to put a stop to all of this chatter. We have to make it clear that EJK is no longer a policy of the PNP. We have to make it clear that all officers involved must be held accountable. And just to be clear, he was the tip of the spear in the EJK drive, so we will start with him and investigate further,” Remulla said.

On Saturday, amid reports of a possible ICC arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, Remulla said the government was preparing a 10,000-member task force for possible dragnet operations.

“As of the latest update, the DILG is preparing a 10K task force for dragnet operations in case a warrant of arrest for Senator Bato is issued. We are forming it. The unverified information just arrived this morning. It takes time to mobilize,” the DILG secretary said.