CIDG to issue subpoena for Bato, not arrest warrant — Remulla

Remulla noted that if there is a possible evasive maneuver to avoid authorities, General Hansel Marantan and CIDG Deputy Director Robert Alexander Morico II will lead the task force assigned to locate the senator.

Following Dela Rosa’s failure to publicly appear before the investigation, the Interior secretary said the agency would wait for the subpoena to be issued before responding further regarding the senator’s absence.

“We will wait for the subpoena to be issued and then we will answer the question afterward,” Remulla said in response to media queries.

He added that Dela Rosa has never been personally investigated, even during the recent Quad Committee hearings.

Remulla said the renewed move to issue a subpoena was triggered by rumors surrounding a possible impending red notice, prompting authorities to continue their internal investigation.

Remulla emphasized that the entire DILG is not connected with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and is not coordinating with the tribunal.

“We are not a member of the ICC. We are not working with the ICC. This is a purely internal matter that we are doing,” he said.

The DILG added that, based on their investigation, Dela Rosa is believed to be in the Davao Region, and authorities in Region 11 have already been alerted regarding the upcoming subpoena.