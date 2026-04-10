Purpose beyond prize: Caprice Cayetano donates part of ‘PBB’ winnings to charity

In the days following her win, Caprice quietly fulfilled a promise she had set even before stepping out of the iconic house — donating a portion of her P1 million prize to the Little Ark Foundation, a non-profit that supports underprivileged children battling critical illnesses. The gesture, simple yet powerful, reflects a mindset shaped not just by fame, but by empathy.

For Caprice, the title of Big Winner carries a deeper responsibility. It is not just about personal milestones, but about extending the impact of her journey to others who need hope the most.

Heart grounded in gratitude

Still adjusting to life outside the house after 126 days, Caprice admits that the overwhelming support continues to sink in.

“Dalawang araw pa lang, pero grabe, punong-puno ng pagmamahal ’yung puso ko, puno ng positivity (It was only two days since I won but already, my heart is full of love and positivity),” she shared.

Despite the whirlwind of attention, her first instinct after the finale was not the spotlight — but family.

“Sobrang masaya ako noong gabing ’yun, pero inuna ko talaga kausapin ’yung family ko before ako mag-social media (I was really so happy that night, but I chose to prioritize talking to my family first before I went to social media).”

It’s a reflection of the values viewers came to admire during her stay: grounded, sincere and anchored in the people who matter most.

Choosing purpose early

Long before the confetti fell, Caprice already expressed her desire to use her winnings wisely —not just for herself, but for others.

“Gusto ko rin po i-save and makatulong din po sa mga tao na nangangailangan din nu’n (I also want to save and help those who are in need).”

Her donation to the Little Ark Foundation marks the first of what many hope will be a series of meaningful initiatives. It’s a defining move that sets the tone for her post-PBB life — one where success is measured not only by career milestones, but by lives touched.

Life after the house

As doors begin to open, Caprice is stepping into a new chapter with clarity and intention. She is set to star in the upcoming series Pangarap na Ginto alongside fellow housemate and Second Big Placer Heath Jornales, marking her official return to the spotlight.

Yet beyond showbiz, she remains committed to personal growth. Currently continuing her studies through homeschooling, Caprice also dreams of becoming a pastry chef or building her own business someday — an ambition inspired by her father’s culinary path.

“‘Yung pagiging pastry chef, gusto ko ’yun o kaya business (Being a pastry chef, that’s what I like, or maybe business).”

Even in the midst of rising fame, she holds on to a vision that extends beyond the screen.

Staying focused in a world of noise

With newfound popularity comes public fascination — especially around on-screen pairings and fan-driven narratives. But Caprice remains clear about her priorities.

“Gusto ko pong mag-focus sa sarili ko pong career (I want to focus on my own career).”

She emphasized that while she appreciates the support from fans, her focus is firmly on her growth — both as an artist and as a young individual navigating her teenage years.

“Gusto ko lang po mag-focus sa teenage life ko at sa path ko rin po sa career ko (I just want to focus on my teenage life and in my path in my career).”

Her grounded perspective stands out in an industry often driven by hype, reinforcing the authenticity that endeared her to audiences in the first place.