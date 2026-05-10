Cebu hailed as MICE capital after ASEAN meet’s success

The event honored the LGUs, partner agencies, security forces, organizers, volunteers, technical teams, creatives, and stakeholders who worked together to ensure the smooth, safe, and dignified conduct of ASEAN-related activities in Cebu.

ASEAN 2026 Director-General for Operations Undersecretary Ma. Hellen De La Vega and NOC representative Undersecretary Leonardo Roy Cervantes expressed gratitude to participating LGUs and agencies, particularly Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, who served as chairman of the Cebu Organizing Committee.

“We thank the people of Cebu, particularly the residents of Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and Cordova, for your patience, discipline, understanding, and wholehearted support throughout the Summit. Your generosity allowed ASEAN and the world to experience the best of the Filipino spirit,” De La Vega said.

The ASEAN NOC also thanked Megaworld Corporation and The Mactan Newtown, as well as all hotel establishments, venue partners, accommodation providers, tourism stakeholders, and mobility partners involved in the summit preparation.

In a recorded message, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also thanked everyone involved in the preparations and operations, acknowledging the Cebu Organizing Committee for helping deliver a successful summit despite challenges and last-minute adjustments.

Baricuatro expressed gratitude to President Marcos for giving Cebu the honor of hosting key ASEAN events, and thanked First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for her hands-on support and trust throughout the preparations.

She also recognized the quiet, tireless work of agencies, LGUs, security forces, volunteers, and teams behind the scenes, while thanking Cebuanos for their patience, cooperation and hospitality.

The Cebu governor said the summit showed the world not only the beauty of Cebu, but also the creativity, resilience, professionalism, and warmth of the Filipino people.