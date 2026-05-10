Cebu hailed as MICE capital after ASEAN meet’s success

Cebu province has once again proven its prowess as a prime destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), following the successful hosting of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, attended by leaders of the 11-member states and their contingents.
Various hotels reaped substantial revenues as they were fully booked, billeting thousands of delegates from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor-Leste.
Aside from the hotels, locals also earned extra, particularly students who performed in the program proper of the ASEAN Summit, while others did gig jobs as ushers at the International Media Center, at Mactan International Airport, and at other venues in Cebu City and Mactan, Lapu-lapu City.
The Department of Tourism, during the term of Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, a proud Cebuana, earlier spearheaded efforts to make Cebu the country’s MICE capital, launching the Cebu MICE Guidebook and highlighting new infrastructure, including the P1.5-billion-worth Mactan Expo Center of the Megaworld Corporation that can accommodate over 5,000 international delegates.
The National Organizing Committee for the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, meanwhile, extolled the local government of Cebu during an Appreciation Event on Saturday at the Shangri-La Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.
The event honored the LGUs, partner agencies, security forces, organizers, volunteers, technical teams, creatives, and stakeholders who worked together to ensure the smooth, safe, and dignified conduct of ASEAN-related activities in Cebu.
ASEAN 2026 Director-General for Operations Undersecretary Ma. Hellen De La Vega and NOC representative Undersecretary Leonardo Roy Cervantes expressed gratitude to participating LGUs and agencies, particularly Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, who served as chairman of the Cebu Organizing Committee.
“We thank the people of Cebu, particularly the residents of Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, and Cordova, for your patience, discipline, understanding, and wholehearted support throughout the Summit. Your generosity allowed ASEAN and the world to experience the best of the Filipino spirit,” De La Vega said.
The ASEAN NOC also thanked Megaworld Corporation and The Mactan Newtown, as well as all hotel establishments, venue partners, accommodation providers, tourism stakeholders, and mobility partners involved in the summit preparation.
In a recorded message, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also thanked everyone involved in the preparations and operations, acknowledging the Cebu Organizing Committee for helping deliver a successful summit despite challenges and last-minute adjustments.
Baricuatro expressed gratitude to President Marcos for giving Cebu the honor of hosting key ASEAN events, and thanked First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for her hands-on support and trust throughout the preparations.
She also recognized the quiet, tireless work of agencies, LGUs, security forces, volunteers, and teams behind the scenes, while thanking Cebuanos for their patience, cooperation and hospitality.
The Cebu governor said the summit showed the world not only the beauty of Cebu, but also the creativity, resilience, professionalism, and warmth of the Filipino people.