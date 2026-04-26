Lapu-Lapu resorts tapped for ASEAN leaders’ stay

The designated resort-hotels are Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, JPark Island Resort and Waterpark, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan.

“So all of them will be staying there,” Banacia said.

He added that the main summit venue will be the newly built Mactan Expo located in Mactan Newtown. “It is Mactan Expo… it’s a newly built summit hall,” he said.

Heads of state and their delegations are expected to arrive on 7 May for the BIMP-EAGA summit, ahead of the formal opening of the 48th ASEAN Summit on 8 May.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said around 11 heads of state are expected, with organizers projecting more than 2,000 media practitioners from international, national and local outlets. She placed overall readiness at about 80 percent, citing ongoing installations and upcoming full dress rehearsals.

“Let us show the whole world and ASEAN that Cebuanos are kind, hospitable, and clean,” Baricuatro said.