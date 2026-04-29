Cebu tightens security, transport for ASEAN summit

She noted that security measures are about 80 percent complete, with emergency systems strengthened and hospitals placed on “code blue” alert status. Authorities are also set to conduct rehearsals and dry runs before the arrival of delegates.

Preparations in Lapu-Lapu City have been underway since late last year, according to Nagiel Bañacia, head of the city’s disaster risk reduction office. Plans include traffic management schemes and public information campaigns to minimize disruption.

“We understand that daily life must continue even as we host this summit,” he said.

Road closures will be limited to official convoy movements, with major access routes, including the two bridges linking Lapu-Lapu to mainland Cebu, remaining open. Key travel corridors from the airport to designated hotels and venues have also been mapped out.

In Cebu City, Mayor Nestor Archival said traffic adjustments will be minimal, with no full-day closures anticipated. Coordination with law enforcement and traffic authorities is ongoing to ensure smooth movement, particularly along routes such as the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

Neighboring Mandaue City is also implementing improvements along transit corridors. Mayor Thadeo Ouano Jr. cited upgrades in road surfaces, lighting, and solar installations, along with community-led clean-up drives in preparation for the summit.