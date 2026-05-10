‘Catch-basin’ Tatalon flood-ready, projects completed with phase ongoing

Tatalon: The Catch basin in District 4

In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Barangay Administrator Raymond Butiun Jr. revealed that Tatalon is flood-ready and well-prepared in serving its constituents when minor and major floods enter their barangay.

According to Butiun, Tatalon serves as a “catch basin” in District 4, being surrounded by higher-lying barangays such as Talayan and Roxas near the Quezon City.

“During typhoons, most of the water from their areas flows down to us,” he said in Filipino.

The barangay administrator added that even light but intense rainfall can quickly cause flooding in the area along Gregorio Araneta Avenue.

“Here in our barangay, we already anticipate that even with just a little rain—no typhoon, but heavy rainfall—we also expect that flooding will happen,” Bituin reiterated, describing the vulnerability of Tatalon to floods.

The latest population of Tatalon is recorded at 63,129 residents based on the Records of Barangay Inhabitants (RBI), with around 11,800 households living across the 96-hectare barangay.

For decades, residents of Tatalon have experienced flooding along Gregorio Araneta and E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue.

In major weather events such as Typhoon Carina in July 2024 and heavy rains last year in September, these major roads became impassable due to above-knee-level flooding caused by persistent rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

The government, for its part, has allocated billions of pesos for flood control projects nationwide to address the issue in flood-prone areas across the country.

The barangay of Tatalon hopes that the completed flood mitigation system along Gregorio Araneta Avenue will help reduce flooding along the major road.

Bituin, on behalf of Barangay Captain Emmanuel Del Mundo, assured that the barangay is always ready to serve its constituents in the event of flooding and other disasters brought by heavy rainfall and typhoons.

“From the weather advisory alone, we already disseminate it to our constituents,” the administrator said, adding that Tatalon calls for emergency meetings with village leaders to gather and relay weather updates within their respective areas of responsibility.

The preparation of the evacuation site was primarily held at Diosdado P. Macapagal Elementary School, and once fully occupied, Dr. Josefa Jara Martinez Vocational High School will accommodate the remaining evacuees.

“From the affected areas, our rescuers will go there and bring them across Araneta to the evacuation center,” Bituin said.

The Tatalon administrator also noted that food packs and hot meals are always prepared during disasters, and that relief goods and hygiene kits are still provided even after evacuees leave the evacuation site.