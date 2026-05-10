‘Catch-basin’ Tatalon flood-ready, projects completed with phase ongoing

This weekend, Tropical Storm “Hagupit,” locally called “Caloy” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, with the state weather bureau PAGASA forecasting no direct impact on any areas.
As a flood-prone country, the Philippines has long been exposed to natural hazards, with communities in Metro Manila becoming accustomed to preparing for typhoons and flooding events.
In the Fourth District of Quezon City, a barangay served as a “catch basin” for neighboring communities when heavy rains cause excess water to flow into the area.
DAILY TRIBUNE visited Barangay Tatalon and observed ongoing Phase 1 drainage construction along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue leading to the San Juan River, which is expected to be completed within the month.
Meanwhile, Phases 2 to 5 of the drainage rehabilitation project along Gregorio Araneta Avenue have already been completed as of the first quarter of the year.
Tatalon: The Catch basin in District 4
In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Barangay Administrator Raymond Butiun Jr. revealed that Tatalon is flood-ready and well-prepared in serving its constituents when minor and major floods enter their barangay.
According to Butiun, Tatalon serves as a “catch basin” in District 4, being surrounded by higher-lying barangays such as Talayan and Roxas near the Quezon City.
“During typhoons, most of the water from their areas flows down to us,” he said in Filipino.
The barangay administrator added that even light but intense rainfall can quickly cause flooding in the area along Gregorio Araneta Avenue.
“Here in our barangay, we already anticipate that even with just a little rain—no typhoon, but heavy rainfall—we also expect that flooding will happen,” Bituin reiterated, describing the vulnerability of Tatalon to floods.
The latest population of Tatalon is recorded at 63,129 residents based on the Records of Barangay Inhabitants (RBI), with around 11,800 households living across the 96-hectare barangay.
For decades, residents of Tatalon have experienced flooding along Gregorio Araneta and E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue.
In major weather events such as Typhoon Carina in July 2024 and heavy rains last year in September, these major roads became impassable due to above-knee-level flooding caused by persistent rainfall and adverse weather conditions.
The government, for its part, has allocated billions of pesos for flood control projects nationwide to address the issue in flood-prone areas across the country.
The barangay of Tatalon hopes that the completed flood mitigation system along Gregorio Araneta Avenue will help reduce flooding along the major road.
Bituin, on behalf of Barangay Captain Emmanuel Del Mundo, assured that the barangay is always ready to serve its constituents in the event of flooding and other disasters brought by heavy rainfall and typhoons.
“From the weather advisory alone, we already disseminate it to our constituents,” the administrator said, adding that Tatalon calls for emergency meetings with village leaders to gather and relay weather updates within their respective areas of responsibility.
The preparation of the evacuation site was primarily held at Diosdado P. Macapagal Elementary School, and once fully occupied, Dr. Josefa Jara Martinez Vocational High School will accommodate the remaining evacuees.
“From the affected areas, our rescuers will go there and bring them across Araneta to the evacuation center,” Bituin said.
The Tatalon administrator also noted that food packs and hot meals are always prepared during disasters, and that relief goods and hygiene kits are still provided even after evacuees leave the evacuation site.
Jump to Multi-Phase Project
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has allocated millions of pesos for a five-phase drainage rehabilitation project along Gregorio Araneta Avenue in Barangay Tatalon.
In the first quarter of the year, the agency reported the completion of Phases 2 to 5 of the drainage rehabilitation along the major road, aimed at mitigating severe flooding in the area.
Under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for the Fiscal Year, a total of P94.5 million was allocated for Phase 2 of the flood mitigation system project at G. Araneta Avenue, which includes the installation of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes in the drainage system.
The Phase 2 project is under the JASA GD 2000 Construction Corporation as contractor and supplier with the DPWH Quezon City Second District Engineering Office as the implementing agency.
During the inspection by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon on G. Araneta Avenue on the 25th of February, the expansion of the drainage system revealed that two 1.5-meter-long pipes had been installed far from the previous narrow 36-inch pipe.
This, according to the DPWH Chief, will help ease severe flooding in the area, as the drainage pipes have double the capacity to collect and carry rainwater to the San Juan River.
With the expected start of the rainy season in June, questions remain on whether the completed drainage phases along G. Araneta Avenue in Tatalon will help ease flooding, especially as Phase 1 drainage construction along E. Rodriguez Avenue, which involves laying pipes leading to the San Juan River, is still ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of May.
As this remains a developing situation, it is yet to be seen how the Tatalon drainage project will perform against both minor and major flooding events in the upcoming months or within this year.