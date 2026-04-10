In the rhythm of taste and art

You may have seen celebrities celebrating their birthdays in elegant spaces, surrounded by close friends and family, where private dining meets intimate gatherings.
Well, in San Juan, that same feeling finds a home in Lobby 385, named after its address. The concept blends the polish of a five-star setting with the ease of a neighborhood favorite, a space shaped by chef Kalel Chan’s vision.
Chef Kalel was involved in the project from the very beginning, even before construction started, but the process did not unfold as expected. Accustomed to leading design and development, he had to step back and allow the concept to take its own direction. What emerged is a space that reflects both intention and adaptation, carrying a rhythm that feels different from his earlier work in La Union.
The restaurant offers a wide selection much like a hotel lobby, with a focus on premium steaks using USDA and Australian beef. Chef Kalel also highlights a hybrid cut, a 50-50 mix of Wagyu and Angus, dry-aged to bring out a richer, more tender flavor. Prepared using a Kopa grill, the dishes reflect a commitment to quality and technique.
Art is woven into the experience, with paintings by Khristina Manansala displayed throughout the space and available for purchase. Thoughtfully curated, the restaurant creates an atmosphere that feels refined yet relaxed, where good food, art, and a quiet sense of ease come together.
Beyond the plate and the gallery-like walls, the space is designed to feel like a pause in the city, a place where conversations stretch and time slows just enough for the good feeling to linger a little longer. As night falls, the experience shifts as well, with drinks served to complement the evening and steak. At times, the space extends its hours, welcoming regulars to stay a little longer and enjoy the kind of unhurried moments that turn a simple night out into something worth remembering.