ASEAN leaders to tackle energy, food amid global tensions

Among the Philippines’ priority economic deliverables is the implementation of the ASEAN Power Grid, which aims to enable cross-border electricity trade and improve energy resilience in the region.

Gepty said the initiative, along with increased investments in renewable energy such as solar and offshore wind, is expected to help cushion the impact of global energy shocks.

In an ambush interview after the briefing, Gepty said ASEAN members are pushing to accelerate agreements tied to the power grid and renewable energy transition.

“There is a call to speed up the MOUs on the ASEAN Power Grid,” he said, adding that ministers are also looking to fast-track investments in solar, electric vehicles, and offshore wind.

He noted that investor interest in renewable energy is expected to grow further as countries seek alternatives to volatile fossil fuel markets.

“Many will invest. Even before, there were already investments in renewable energy,” Gepty said.

He added that the region is also promoting investments in high-growth and green sectors as part of its longer-term strategy.

“National responses alone are not sufficient. We must strengthen regional coordination, particularly in energy security, food security, logistics, and supply chain resilience,” he said.

The Philippines is also advancing measures to promote digital trade, expand regional payment connectivity, and finalize key trade agreements, including the proposed ASEAN-Canada free trade deal.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary and ASEAN spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial said leaders are also expected to endorse key political and security initiatives, including the Cebu Protocol, which will amend the ASEAN Charter to support Timor-Leste’s full integration into the bloc.

Other expected outcomes include a declaration on maritime cooperation and a joint statement outlining ASEAN’s response to the Middle East crisis.

Imperial said ASEAN is working to build stronger mechanisms for future emergencies, including coordinated responses to geopolitical and economic disruptions.

“At a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty, the Philippines underscores the importance of bolstering ASEAN’s strategic autonomy and coordination,” he said.

Discussions also covered ongoing negotiations for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, with officials expressing optimism over continued progress and engagement among ASEAN member states and China.

Meanwhile, Gepty said ASEAN remains committed to keeping trade and investment flows open, warning against measures that could disrupt regional supply chains.

“It’s very important that we stick to a rules-based trading system and avoid unnecessary restrictions,” he said.