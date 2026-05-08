ASEAN backs oil reserve study, emergency protocols

The statement expressed “serious concern” over the rapidly evolving conflict, warning that the crisis poses “a grave threat” to regional and global stability.

ASEAN leaders welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, and urged all parties to “exercise utmost restraint,” cease hostilities, and avoid actions that could worsen the situation.

The bloc also called for the restoration of safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.

“We underscored the importance of maintaining regional peace, stability and prosperity… and the need for a complete and immediate cessation of hostilities across all fronts in the Middle East,” the statement read.

A major focus of the agreement was energy security.

ASEAN leaders backed the accelerated ratification of the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security (APSA), which would allow member states to support one another during fuel shortages and emergencies.

The bloc also agreed to explore regional fuel reserve mechanisms and strengthen coordination on emergency energy responses.

The statement cited a proposal from the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) to conduct a study on a joint regional oil stockpiling system.

ASEAN leaders also committed to diversifying energy sources through renewable energy, biodiesel and bioethanol blending, electric vehicles, and expanded regional electricity sharing through the ASEAN Power Grid.

The document additionally highlighted possible cooperation on civilian nuclear energy, subject to international safety standards.

On trade and food security, ASEAN leaders committed to maintaining “open, transparent, and predictable markets,” while ensuring the uninterrupted flow of essential goods, including food, fuel, fertilizer, and pharmaceutical products.

The bloc also pushed for the swift ratification of the upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and stronger use of the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR).

ASEAN leaders warned against “unnecessary non-tariff measures” and other trade restrictions that could worsen supply disruptions.

The statement also emphasized maritime security and freedom of navigation, particularly in key global shipping lanes.

ASEAN reaffirmed support for the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and expressed concern over “discriminatory or unilateral measures” that could impede vessels transiting through international waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz.

The bloc also pledged stronger crisis coordination through possible ASEAN-wide emergency communication mechanisms involving foreign ministers and cross-sectoral agencies.

Other measures include enhanced humanitarian coordination, stronger protection for ASEAN nationals abroad, improved logistics coordination, and support programs for micro, small, and medium enterprises affected by external shocks.

The statement stressed that ASEAN’s response must follow a “whole-of-community approach,” involving the bloc’s political-security, economic, and socio-cultural pillars.

Leaders also reaffirmed ASEAN centrality and the need to preserve an open, rules-based regional order amid growing geopolitical tensions.

“We reaffirmed our unity and collective commitment to ensuring that ASEAN remains resilient, responsive, and forward-looking in navigating external shocks,” the statement said.