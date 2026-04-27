When abstract botanicals and contemporary sacred art converge

“Painting botanicals feels less like a decision and more like something I am drawn to do — again and again. As I paint in layers, colors shift, forms soften or take shape, and compositions change as I respond to what feels right,” shared AJ.

In contrast, Paolo’s works interpret moments from the life of Christ through a modern, minimalist lens. Influenced by his background in graphic design, his compositions are clean and symbolic — distilling sacred narratives into forms that invite contemplation.

“I create acrylic paintings on canvas that present modern abstract interpretations of the mysteries of the Holy Rosary,” Paolo explained. “Drawing inspiration from classical depictions of the life of Christ, I begin by studying existing works and scriptural passages, then distill each scene to its most essential elements — form, color and composition.”

Together, their works form a quiet dialogue between nature and faith, complexity and simplicity. More than a visual experience, Flores et Fides is an invitation to pause, to look closely, and to find meaning in both the seen and the felt. For those seeking a moment of stillness — and perhaps a renewed sense of wonder — this is a show worth stepping into.

The exhibition is open Tuesdays to Sundays at RiseSpace Art Gallery, 2F Comuna Bldg., 238 Pablo Ocampo Sr. Extension, Barangay San Antonio, Makati City.