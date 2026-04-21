DILG opens P1.27B bidding for 911 vehicles

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has opened public bidding for more than P1.27 billion worth of vehicles for the Unified Emergency 911 National Office to boost response capabilities nationwide.
The procurement covers motorcycles, patrol cars, and ambulances aimed at improving response time during accidents, fires, medical emergencies, and disasters. The bidding was conducted through the agency’s Bids and Awards Committee in line with directives of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure transparency and accountability, with proceedings livestreamed for public viewing.
DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said strict compliance with procurement rules is key to building public trust. Only the light motorcycle component, worth P238.29 million, advanced to further evaluation, while bids for patrol cars and ambulances were declared ineligible due to incomplete documents.
The remaining allocations include P607.21 million for patrol cars and P434.44 million for ambulances. The DILG said the additional fleet will strengthen the 911 system’s capacity to deliver faster and more reliable emergency services.