DILG opens P1.27B bidding for 911 vehicles

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has opened public bidding for more than P1.27 billion worth of vehicles for the Unified Emergency 911 National Office to boost response capabilities nationwide.

The procurement covers motorcycles, patrol cars, and ambulances aimed at improving response time during accidents, fires, medical emergencies, and disasters. The bidding was conducted through the agency’s Bids and Awards Committee in line with directives of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure transparency and accountability, with proceedings livestreamed for public viewing.