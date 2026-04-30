Free 911 hotline saves lives — Remulla

Established under Executive Order No. 56, series of 2018, all calls to 911 are free of charge.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the system has already improved emergency response across the country.

In Mabalacat City, a utility worker injured in a tricycle accident received prompt assistance after a bystander called 911. In Caloocan City, a security guard showing signs of a possible stroke was rushed to a hospital in time.

Similar responses were recorded in Koronadal and Angeles cities, where patients suffering from severe abdominal pain and breathing difficulties were quickly transported for urgent care.

Inside homes, the hotline has also proven critical. In Quezon City, a pregnant woman experiencing bleeding was brought to medical care after her partner sought help through 911. In Cebu City, a woman unable to walk due to severe swelling was assisted after her son made the call.

“These are real situations where every minute matters. The system is built to make sure that help reaches people when they need it most,” Remulla said.

The DILG said the Unified 911 system is intended to serve all Filipinos, especially those without access to emergency services.

However, the department urged the public to use the hotline responsibly, warning that prank calls and false reports can delay response and endanger lives.

Remulla said 911 represents the government’s commitment to ensure that no Filipino is left without help during emergencies.