Wemby, Spurs bounce back, secure equalizer

Seven-foot-7 phenom Wembanyama was in imperious form again in San Antonio, with 19 points plus 15 rebounds and two blocks, as the Spurs notched up their highest playoff score since 1983.

The newly crowned NBA defensive player of the year also helped restrict Minnesota to just 35 points in the first half — the Timberwolves’ lowest-scoring half all season — to ensure the vital series-tying win was essentially decided by the break.

“I’m expecting this kind of response from myself, from my teammates, so I’m not surprised by any means,” Wembanyama said.

“There is some ego. They assaulted us in Game 1, we wanted to assault in Game 2.”

Minnesota’s 24-point halftime deficit only widened in the second half, peaking at 47 points, before San Antonio rested its starters for the final stages.