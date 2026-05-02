Faith in God, faith in Jesus

Aren’t we shocked by the sudden increase in the price of petroleum products followed by the prices of basic commodities, electricity and water, among other things?

When Jesus says, “Do not let your hearts be troubled,” He is speaking to our fears, grief, and uncertainties, offering His peace and urging a firm faith in Him during challenging times.

We are invited to trust that our struggles are temporary and that Christ’s resurrection brings joy that outweighs our current sorrows.

The Gospel encourages us to live in a way that reveals the invisible God, making the Church a sanctuary of mercy in a troubled world.

The early Church accepted the challenge of keeping Jesus’s memory alive by remaining a dynamic Christian community, bearing witness to Christ by their unity, fidelity in worship and spirit of loving, humble service.

Today’s Gospel introduces Jesus as the Way to God, the Truth to be accepted, and the Life to be shared and lived.

Jesus consoles his apostles — who are sad and disheartened at His announcement that He will be leaving them soon — by assuring them that he is going to prepare an everlasting accommodation for them in his Father’s house in Heaven. He gives them the assurance that He will come back to take them to their heavenly abode.