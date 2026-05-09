Taguig drug bust nets P132K worth of suspected shabu

Authorities seized approximately ₱132,600 worth of suspected shabu and arrested a 29-year-old man during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Upper Bicutan, Taguig City, on 8 May, the Southern Police District (SPD) said.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Michael,” was arrested by operatives of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Taguig City Police Station for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.