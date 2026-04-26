P107k worth of shabu seized in Taguig buy-bust

A street-level drug suspect was arrested and more than P107,000 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated in a buy-bust operation carried out by police in Barangay Ibayo Napindan, Taguig City, late Saturday night.

The Southern Police District (SPD) said the operation was launched at around 10:30 p.m. on 25 April along Dela Paz Street, where operatives apprehended a 31-year-old man known only by the alias “John Lerry.” Police identified him as a newly listed street-level individual (SLI) engaged in the illegal drug trade.

According to the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of the Taguig City Police Station, officers seized an estimated 15.8 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price valuation of P107,440.

Police also recovered two genuine P100 bills used as marked money, P1,000 in boodle cash, and a gray coin purse allegedly containing the seized drugs.

The suspect will face complaints for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.