LTO flags vlogger, driver for 'prank' on gasoline attendant in Cagayan

“Hindi ito nakakatuwa, at lalong hindi ito dapat tularan. Ang paggamit ng sasakyan ay may kaakibat na pananagutan, at pananagutan ding gamitin ito nang may paggalang sa kapwa at sa batas,” he explained.

(This is not funny and should not be replicated. There is an attached accountability with the use of a vehicle, and that accountability extends to a respect for others and the law)

Lacanilao expressed that the vlogger showed a lack of care towards the attendant, something that was very much needed during this trying time.

Under its issued show cause order (SCO), the LTO ordered the both vlogger and driver to submit a written explanation on why they should not be subjected to administrative charges including reckless driving.

The license of the driver was also preventively suspended for a period of 90 days while the vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, was placed on alarm status while the probe into the issue was undertaken.

Both individuals were also asked to present themselves before the LTO’s main office in Quezon City on 29 April for further investigation.