LTO flags vlogger, driver for 'prank' on gasoline attendant in Cagayan

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned a vlogger and their driver for pretending to drive away without paying for gas on an employee at a gasoline station in Cagayan.
In a video that has since made rounds on social media, a gasoline attendant can be seen attempting to chase after a vehicle under the scorching sun while the individual on the passenger seat films the incident taking place.
It garnered mixed reactions from netizens with the overwhelming sentiment sympathizing with the employee that was made fun of throughout the supposed “content.”
As for LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao, the incident was far from a laughing matter particularly with the ongoing issue concerning the volatile price of fuel in the market.
“Hindi ito nakakatuwa, at lalong hindi ito dapat tularan. Ang paggamit ng sasakyan ay may kaakibat na pananagutan, at pananagutan ding gamitin ito nang may paggalang sa kapwa at sa batas,” he explained.
(This is not funny and should not be replicated. There is an attached accountability with the use of a vehicle, and that accountability extends to a respect for others and the law)
Lacanilao expressed that the vlogger showed a lack of care towards the attendant, something that was very much needed during this trying time.
Under its issued show cause order (SCO), the LTO ordered the both vlogger and driver to submit a written explanation on why they should not be subjected to administrative charges including reckless driving.
The license of the driver was also preventively suspended for a period of 90 days while the vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, was placed on alarm status while the probe into the issue was undertaken.
Both individuals were also asked to present themselves before the LTO’s main office in Quezon City on 29 April for further investigation.