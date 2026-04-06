LTO suspends TNVS driver’s license after ‘choking’ gas attendant

Reports said that the incident occurred 31 March and footage of the altercation show the driver exiting his vehicle and approaching the attendant before allegedly choking her, issuing a death threat, and shouting profanities.

The dispute reportedly began when the driver insisted the attendant scan a QR code for loyalty points from a mobile phone mounted on a holder inside the vehicle.

“I thought it was okay, so I guided him out of the station,” said the victim, identified only as “Sheng,” in an interview. “Our standard operating procedure states that we cannot enter the vehicle just to scan the QR code.”

In addition to the immediate suspension, the LTO ordered the driver to submit a sworn explanation as to why his license should not be permanently revoked.

The agency is evaluating whether the driver should be declared an “improper person to operate a motor vehicle.”

Meantime, the Toyota Innova involved in the incident, which is registered to the driver, has also been placed under an LTO alarm.

Authorities from the Bacoor Component City Police Station have been contacted for information regarding a parallel criminal investigation, but they had not responded.