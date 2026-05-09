PNP-HPG foils condo robbery attempt, 6 suspects arrested in Caloocan

The operation was led by the PNP-HPG Special Operations Division in coordination with several police and intelligence units, including the Northern Police District.

Among those arrested were a traffic enforcer, a driver, a hairdresser, a pizza vendor, a dismissed uniformed personnel, and another male suspect, all of legal age and residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

Recovered from the suspects were several firearms with loaded magazines and live ammunition, a 9mm pistol with a defaced serial number, suspected illegal drugs, a balisong knife, duct tape, zip ties, communication devices, identification cards, and the black Toyota Innova bearing Conduction Sticker No. Y5G662.

The suspects and confiscated evidence were brought to the PNP-HPG Special Operations Division for documentation and filing of appropriate charges before the Caloocan City Prosecutor’s Office. The dismissed uniformed personnel were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

PNP-HPG Acting Director Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan commended the operating units for the successful operation, saying it reflected the group’s commitment to intelligence-driven law enforcement and crime prevention.

The PNP-HPG also urged the public to report suspicious activities and cooperate with authorities in anti-criminality and anti-carnapping operations.