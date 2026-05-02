2 HVIs arrested; P6.8-M shabu and firearm seized in Pampanga

Joint forces from the Mabalacat City Police Station, 2nd Pampanga Mobile Force Company, and PDEA Region 3 conducted the operation. Authorities also recovered a loaded Caliber .45 pistol and four live ammunition from the suspects, proving they were armed and dangerous.

PRO3 Director PBGEN Jess B. Mendez lauded the operation as a significant achievement in the PNP’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms.

“We remain committed to enhancing our operations and sustaining the campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms. We will keep on strengthening our measures to ensure peace and order and the safety of everyone in our area," Mendez said.