PNP-HPG seizes P8.9M illegal fuel, nabs 6 in Caloocan

The Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group arrested six individuals and seized nearly P8.9 million worth of petroleum products in an operation along C3 Road, Barangay 21, Caloocan City on 16 April 2026.

Acting HPG Director Rommel Batangan said authorities discovered a makeshift garage used for handling fuel, recovering around 10,000 liters of methanol, 8,000 liters of unleaded gasoline, and smaller volumes of premium gasoline and diesel, along with transfer equipment. The suspects and confiscated items are now under police custody for investigation and filing of charges.