Mayon unrest displaces thousands, disrupts travel

At least 52 villages in the towns of Camalig, Guinobatan and Ligao City were affected as thick ash clouds drifted southwest, prompting residents to evacuate and authorities to enforce a six-kilometer permanent danger zone.

“What happened yesterday was consecutive lava-collapse PDCs,” said Mayon Volcano Observatory Officer-in-Charge Doreen Abelinde, adding that ash plumes were largely generated by newly collapsed lava that had not fully degassed.

Local disaster officials said fear spread quickly as ash darkened the sky.

“Last night, since the ash clouds were thick and high, many residents were scared and fled,” Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office chief Bobby Cristobal said.

Sheltered

More than 30,500 families have been affected, with over 1,400 taking shelter in evacuation centers, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Authorities barred displaced residents from returning home despite improving visibility.

“Some are really wanting to go back to their houses, but we can’t allow it unless the alert level decreases,” Cristobal said.

Phivolcs recorded 14 PDC events, 32 volcanic earthquakes and hundreds of rockfalls over a 24-hour period. Lava flows extended up to 3.8 kilometers along multiple gullies, while sulfur dioxide emissions reached 1,586 tons per day.

The agency warned of life-threatening hazards, including additional PDCs, lava flows, rockfalls, ash emissions and possible lahars during heavy rains.

Emergency response has intensified as ashfall blanketed roads, homes and farmland.

In Camalig, ash deposits up to 4 centimeters thick damaged crops and killed livestock, including carabaos and cattle, residents said. Near-zero visibility forced motorists to stop along major roads.

Red Cross moves

The Philippine Red Cross said its volunteers were deployed across affected areas to monitor conditions and assist local authorities.

“Always follow the evacuation orders and instructions from your local authorities,” the organization said, warning that PDCs can produce fast-moving flows of hot gas, ash and debris.

The Philippine National Police increased checkpoints and patrols to prevent entry into restricted zones, while firefighters and public works crews cleared ash from roads and delivered water to communities where supplies were contaminated.

Relief operations expanded, with the Department of Social Welfare and Development distributing more than 59,000 food packs, hot meals and hygiene kits.

Cash aid and livelihood programs were also rolled out for displaced families and farmers.

Air travel was also disrupted.

Rapid changes

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines suspended flights at Bicol International Airport, canceling at least two Cebu Pacific flights and affecting more than 230 passengers.

Officials warned that volcanic ash can damage aircraft engines and compromise flight safety.

Despite the heightened activity, Phivolcs said there were no signs of an imminent explosive eruption but cautioned that conditions could change rapidly.

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant, comply with evacuation orders and monitor official advisories as Mayon’s activity continues.