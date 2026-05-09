More than 1,200 hectares at risk from Mayon ashfall

The total affected area — about 1,230 hectares, roughly the size of Mandaluyong City — underscores the scale of Mayon’s recent activity.

“These crop areas are considered potentially affected because they are located within the estimated ash deposit extent,” PhilSA said.

Rice area data were sourced from the Philippine Rice Research Institute, while other crop areas were identified through vegetation analysis using Sentinel-2 imagery from January to December 2024.

PhilSA also noted that at least 158 kilometers of road networks fall within the ashfall zone, raising concerns over mobility, access, and possible disruptions to the transport of agricultural goods.

The agency said the crop exposure maps and analysis have been made publicly available to support disaster response planning and help local governments assess potential damage.

“PhilSA produced a crop exposure map showing ash-affected rice areas (orange) and other crop areas (yellow),” it added.