The Medical City Clinic expands advanced diagnostic services

Available diagnostics cover a range of complex conditions, including autoimmune diseases, thyroid disorders, cardiac issues and blood-related illnesses.

Specific tests now offered regionally include the JAK2 Mutation Test for bone marrow disorders, NT-proBNP for heart failure assessment, and various screenings for lupus and thyroid function.

Dr. Stuart Bennett, president and group CEO of The Medical City, stressed that access to the right diagnostic tests at the right time plays a critical role in patient care.

He cited that the initiative makes it easier for individuals in Visayas and Mindanao to take the next step in their health journey with greater confidence and convenience.

Under the send-out model, patient samples are collected at local TMC Clinic branches and transported under strict handling protocols to the network’s Central Laboratory or The Medical City Ortigas for processing.

This system ensures that regional patients receive the same quality standards as those in the capital while facilitating faster diagnoses and reducing the cost and stress of long-distance travel.

The expanded services are now available at several key regional locations, including Ayala Malls Central Bloc Cebu, SM Hypermarket Lapu-Lapu, and Robinsons Palawan. Services also continue at SM City Iloilo, SM City Roxas and SM CDO Downtown.

Clinic officials said the initiative is designed to help local doctors make more informed clinical decisions and provide timely treatment for chronic and complex conditions.