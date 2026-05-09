Fire hits residential area in Bagong Pag-asa, QC

Nearly 50 light-material houses were damaged, and around a hundred families were affected in the residential area.

BFP Quezon City Station 1 Commander Rodrigo Delos Santos revealed that the area was also affected in a previous fire incident in November 2025, involving identified informal settlers.

“The origin came from a two-story light-material residential structure,” the fire senior inspector added in a media interview.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with no recorded injuries or fatalities in the incident.