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Fire hits residential area in Bagong Pag-asa, QC

The aftermath of the fire incident happened 9 May in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City. (Photo by Sean Magbanua for the Daily Tribune).
The aftermath of the fire incident happened 9 May in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City. (Photo by Sean Magbanua for the Daily Tribune).
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A residential area near Mindanao Avenue in Brgy. Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City was engulfed in fire on Saturday morning.

The fire started at 5:50 a.m. and was raised to a second alarm at 5:53 a.m. Thirty minutes later, firefighters from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) declared the fire under control at 6:26 a.m. and was fully extinguished at 6:53 a.m.

The aftermath of the fire incident happened 9 May in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City. (Photo by Sean Magbanua for the Daily Tribune).
Three separate fires ravage residential areas
The aftermath of the fire incident happened 9 May in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City. (Photo by Sean Magbanua for the Daily Tribune).
QC hit by separate blaze as fire erupts in Payatas

Nearly 50 light-material houses were damaged, and around a hundred families were affected in the residential area.

BFP Quezon City Station 1 Commander Rodrigo Delos Santos revealed that the area was also affected in a previous fire incident in November 2025, involving identified informal settlers.

“The origin came from a two-story light-material residential structure,” the fire senior inspector added in a media interview.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with no recorded injuries or fatalities in the incident.

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