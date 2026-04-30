QC hit by separate blaze as fire erupts in Payatas

On the same day that residents in NIA road were torched by a blaze, a separate fire incident tore through a residential area along Santan street in Barangay Payatas Area A in Quezon City.
The fire, which started at around 1:13 p.m., quickly envelopped homes and small stores around the area, being raised to a third alarm by authorities from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) less than 20 minutes later.
Firefighters and residents, alike, worked to contain the flame that was centered within the innermost portion of the community.
Authorities have yet to disclose details on what led to the blaze. Information regarding any injuries and cost of damage also remains unknown.
The fire was reportedly contained at 3:06 p.m.