QC hit by separate blaze as fire erupts in Payatas

On the same day that residents in NIA road were torched by a blaze, a separate fire incident tore through a residential area along Santan street in Barangay Payatas Area A in Quezon City.

The fire, which started at around 1:13 p.m., quickly envelopped homes and small stores around the area, being raised to a third alarm by authorities from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) less than 20 minutes later.