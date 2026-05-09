Security firm in Mandaluyong surrenders 17 firearms to authorities

The surrender was processed after the party personally appeared at the station with the intention of surrendering the weaponry for proper disposition and safekeeping.

The deposited weaponry consists of fifteen units of .38 SPL M200 Rock Island revolvers and two units of 12-gauge M30 BG PA Rock Island shotguns.

The licenses of all 17 firearms had expired on 19 July 2023, and by submitting to the rule on the legal possession of firearms, the agency demonstrated compliance under Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The physical inventory of the firearms were meticulously documented prior to the official turnover of said units to the Station Supply Accountable Officer for disposition.

The EPD also urged other security firms and private citizens holding expired licenses to maintain a secure environment and as a collective adherence to the law.

The District said it remains steadfast in its proactive programs designed to reduce the number of unregistered or expired firearms in circulation and ensuring that the rule of law is strictly followed within its jurisdiction.