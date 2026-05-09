DILG readies 10,000-man task force for possible ICC arrest of Bato

“As of latest update, the DILG is preparing a 10k task force for the dragnet operations in case a warrant of arrest for Senator Bato is issued,” Remulla said in a text message to reporters.

The planned operation underscores the scale of preparations being undertaken by authorities, with the DILG mobilizing thousands of personnel for what could become one of the largest coordinated law enforcement actions in recent years.

Remulla, however, clarified that no arrest warrant has been issued as of Saturday.

“None yet to my information,” he said when asked if the ICC had already released an order against dela Rosa.

Despite the absence of a warrant, the DILG chief said preparations are already underway following information received earlier in the day. He noted that organizing a force of that size requires significant coordination and deployment planning.