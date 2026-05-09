DILG readies 10,000-man task force for possible ICC arrest of Bato

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is preparing a massive 10,000-strong task force for a possible dragnet operation should the International Criminal Court (ICC) issue an arrest warrant against Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed on Saturday that the government has begun organizing personnel in anticipation of a potential order from the ICC tied to its ongoing investigation into the Duterte administration’s anti-illegal drugs campaign.
“As of latest update, the DILG is preparing a 10k task force for the dragnet operations in case a warrant of arrest for Senator Bato is issued,” Remulla said in a text message to reporters.
The planned operation underscores the scale of preparations being undertaken by authorities, with the DILG mobilizing thousands of personnel for what could become one of the largest coordinated law enforcement actions in recent years.
Remulla, however, clarified that no arrest warrant has been issued as of Saturday.
“None yet to my information,” he said when asked if the ICC had already released an order against dela Rosa.
Despite the absence of a warrant, the DILG chief said preparations are already underway following information received earlier in the day. He noted that organizing a force of that size requires significant coordination and deployment planning.
“We are forming it,” Remulla said of the task force. “The unverified info just arrived this morning. It takes time to mobilize.”
Authorities also confirmed that Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa is currently in the Davao region, although officials declined to disclose his exact location.
A dragnet operation typically involves simultaneous deployments across several locations to locate and arrest a target while preventing possible escape routes.
The ICC has been investigating alleged crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration’s controversial war on drugs, which drew widespread international scrutiny over reported extrajudicial killings.
Dela Rosa, a former chief of the Philippine National Police, served as one of the principal implementers of the anti-drug campaign under former President Rodrigo Duterte and has repeatedly defended the operations conducted during his tenure.
The former president remains the central figure in the ICC investigation, though questions have persisted regarding the accountability of top officials and law enforcement officers involved in carrying out the campaign.