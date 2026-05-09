Task Force to be created for Bato's arrest — DILG

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force would continue coordinating with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and other government agencies to ensure all actions comply with legal and operational protocols.

Nartatez stressed that the PNP acts only on lawful orders issued by competent authorities and in accordance with existing laws, rules, and procedures.

“Any appropriate police action, if and when necessary, shall be undertaken with full adherence to due process, the rule of law, and respect for human rights. The PNP assures the public that professionalism, prudence, maximum tolerance, and accountability shall guide all its actions at all times,” Nartatez said in a statement.

He also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information online and to rely only on official statements from authorized government agencies.

Nartatez added that the PNP remains committed to upholding the rule of law, maintaining peace and order, and serving the public with integrity and impartiality.

Dela Rosa, meanwhile, has not attended Senate sessions since Nov. 10 following reports of an alleged ICC arrest warrant against him.