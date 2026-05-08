MALLING WITH MOM: The best places to shop and dine this weekend

As the old saying goes, “Time is gold,” and this is never more applicable than the time we spend with our loved ones. We should never waste the chance to create memorable moments whenever possible. This Mother’s Day, the goal is efficiency without sacrificing elegance centered on finding that perfect gift while enjoying a world-class meal. Here are six destinations around the metro to celebrate the woman of the hour.

SM Malls

For the mother who appreciates variety and the “SuperMom” treatment, SM Malls offer an unrivaled “everything under one roof” experience. Mother’s Day here is a grand-scale event, often featuring dedicated pop-up flower markets and themed photo booths that make the day feel festive from the moment you walk in. You can hunt for high-street fashion or tech gadgets and immediately pivot to a diverse range of dining options, from local comfort food to international franchises. The experience is high-energy and inclusive; it’s perfect for multi-generational families where kids and grandparents alike need entertainment. Visiting an SM Mall on this day guarantees you’ll find a gift and a table, regardless of your budget or style.

Robinsons Malls

Robinsons Malls provide a warm, community-centric atmosphere that feels a bit more intimate than your average mega-mall. For Mother’s Day, locations like Robinsons Magnolia become a sanctuary for moms who love a blend of premium shopping and lush, open spaces. The experience here is curated and relaxed; you can browse through upscale boutiques or local artisanal finds before heading to the “Al Fresco” area for a breezy lunch. It’s the ideal spot for a mom who enjoys a slower pace, where the “birds” you’re hitting are quality bonding time and stress-free shopping. The mall’s thoughtful layouts and frequent weekend fairs make it feel like a localized celebration tailored specifically for the family.

Power Plant Mall

If your mother prefers the finer things in life, Power Plant Mall in Rockwell is the ultimate destination. The experience here is defined by “refined comfort.” On Mother’s Day, the mall is often adorned with sophisticated floral installations, setting a posh backdrop for a day of luxury retail therapy. Shopping here is a breeze, with a selection of high-end international brands and beloved local designers. Dining is an equally elevated affair, featuring some of the city’s best fine-dining bistros and cozy cafes. It’s a place where you don’t just shop; you indulge in a lifestyle. A visit here offers a sense of exclusivity and quiet luxury, making Mom feel truly pampered and world-class.

Greenbelt

Greenbelt offers a unique “garden-in-the-city” experience that is perfect for the mom who loves nature as much as she loves fashion. This Mother’s Day, stroll through the interconnected pathways, moving seamlessly from luxury flagships to serene lily ponds. The dining experience here is centered around al fresco sophistication — sharing a meal under the canopy of trees makes it feel like a getaway within Makati. It’s the perfect spot for a mother who enjoys a sophisticated, outdoor aesthetic but wants access to top-tier global brands. The fusion of high-fashion retail and a tranquil park environment ensures that the day feels like a refreshing escape rather than a chore.

Mitsukoshi BGC

For the mother who is a fan of Japanese culture and meticulous craftsmanship, Mitsukoshi BGC offers a distinct “Omotenashi” (hospitality) experience. Shopping here is a journey through Japanese excellence, from premium skincare at the beauty hall to unique lifestyle pieces you won’t find elsewhere. The highlight of a Mother’s Day visit is the “Depachika” or basement food hall, where you can source authentic Japanese delicacies for a picnic or dine at one of their specialized restaurants. The atmosphere is minimalist, elegant, and orderly, providing a Zen-like shopping experience. It’s the perfect choice for a mom who appreciates aesthetic beauty, quiet sophistication, and perhaps the best matcha or sushi in the city.

PARQAL

PARQAL is the newest addition to the list, offering a modern, linear park experience in Aseana City. This is the place to take a mom who loves architecture, open-air breezes, and being a “trailblazer” in discovering new spots. The experience is highly walkable, with a canopy covering the central spine, allowing you to shop and dine while enjoying the natural light and air. It’s a “breath of fresh air” literally and figuratively, featuring trendy new restaurant concepts and emerging retail brands. Celebrating Mother’s Day at Parqal feels active and contemporary; it’s perfect for a morning stroll followed by a brunch at a stylish, sun-drenched cafe, catering to the modern, chic mother.

No matter which destination suits her style, the real treasure is the undivided attention you give her between the shopping bags and the final course. After all, the best way to hit “two birds with one stone” is to secure a great gift while reminding her that her presence is the true gold.