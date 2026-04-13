Run drives funding for Pasay mental health hub

PMHA President Arch. Mariano Arce Jr. said the project is intended to provide dedicated environments for healing.

“Mental wellness requires spaces where people can relax, reflect, meditate, and reconnect with nature,” Arce said.

For its part, JCI Manila emphasized the broader link between physical activity and mental health, alongside its scale of civic engagement. President Edison Ke noted that the organization undertakes around 400 community projects annually, supported by more than 600 members committed to service.

“Physical health and mental health are closely connected. Through initiatives like this, we want to remind people that while we often focus on physical fitness, mental health is equally important,” Ke said.

The initiative followed a growing concern over the economic impact of untreated mental health conditions.

Data presented at Mind You’s National Mental Health Summit in December 2025 estimated that the Philippine economy loses about P68.9 billion annually due to reduced productivity linked to absenteeism, presenteeism, and poor performance.

The same findings highlighted widespread workplace mental health strain, including high levels of reported depressive symptoms and fatigue among employees.