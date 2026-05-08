Therma South Inc turns over intervention center to Davao City

In Davao City, Therma South Inc. turned over occupational therapy equipment to the Davao City Special Needs Intervention Center for Children (DCSNICC) on 6 May.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Aboitiz Power Corporation donated the equipment along with the Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. to support young people with special needs.

The said equipment will be a major help in improving therapy services and interventions provided by DCSNICC for the children they serve daily.

According to Councilor Atty. Antoniette Principe, "This is not just a turn-over of equipment, it is a meaningful investment in the lives, growth and dignity of our children with special needs."

DCSNICC, institutionalized through City Ordinance No. 0230-20, serves as a one-stop facility that provides free assessment, therapy, and special education services for child residents of the city aged 0-6 years old, to help them learn, develop, and prepare for their daily needs. life.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office has expressed its gratitude to all partners and stakeholders for their continuous support in promoting inclusive and accessible services for every youth.

The DCSNICC is the first city-operated facility of its kind in Mindanao, offering free therapy and early intervention services for children with developmental delays or disabilities. Inaugurated on March 21, 2025, the center primarily serves indigent families and children aged 0 to 6 years old.

The five-storey "one-stop shop" facility provides a multidisciplinary approach to care that includes therapies, assessments, education, and support.