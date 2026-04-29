Nearly 100 children with autism receive specialized care in San Fernando

“Every child deserves the chance to grow and reach their full potential, no matter their condition,” said Mayor Vilma Caluag. “We will keep expanding our programs and services to make sure they get the care, support and future they rightfully deserve.”

Personnel from the City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Public Employment Services Office (CPESO), and the City Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) program also joined the effort to organize activities for the kids.

Records show that from November 2025 to April 2026, a total of 912 residents have been profiled under the program, 685 of whom are diagnosed with autism. Currently, 354 children are enrolled in regular therapy sessions, with caravans like this aimed at expanding access to services and reaching more beneficiaries as the PDAO formalizes its operations.

However, some parents shared that they were unable to let their children join due to financial constraints.

“Hindi po maka-attend ng ganyan ang anak kong 10 years old kasi wala kami kahit pamasahe,” said Rod Ponce.

Jenny Panes said she hopes the city government can also extend help such as a transportation allowance or other support so more kids can participate in these programs.