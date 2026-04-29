Autism Care Caravan reaches local kids

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Nearly 100 children with autism spectrum disorder received specialized developmental interventions this week during a two-day initiative organized by the city government.

The event, facilitated by the San Fernando Center for Autism and Neurodiversity and the City Persons with Disability Affairs Office, provided guided therapy, sensory activities, movement exercises and social workshops. The program is designed to support the unique developmental needs of children in the community and help them reach milestones in a supportive environment.