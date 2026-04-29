Autism Care Caravan reaches local kids

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Nearly 100 children with autism spectrum disorder received specialized developmental interventions this week during a two-day initiative organized by the city government.
The event, facilitated by the San Fernando Center for Autism and Neurodiversity and the City Persons with Disability Affairs Office, provided guided therapy, sensory activities, movement exercises and social workshops. The program is designed to support the unique developmental needs of children in the community and help them reach milestones in a supportive environment.
Mayor Vilma Caluag stressed the city’s commitment to inclusivity, stating that every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential regardless of their condition. Caluag pledged to continue expanding municipal services to ensure residents with neurodiverse needs receive proper care.
The initiative involved a collaborative effort across several local departments, including the City Social Welfare and Development Office, the City Public Employment Services Office, and the City Early Childhood Care and Development program.
Data from the city show a significant demand for these services. Between November 2025 and April 2026, officials profiled 912 residents under the program, 685 of whom have an autism diagnosis.
While 354 children are currently enrolled in regular therapy sessions, the city uses mobile caravans to reach families who may not have consistent access to the main center.
Despite the city’s efforts to provide free care, some families reported that indirect costs remain a barrier to participation.
“My 10-year-old child cannot attend things like that because we don’t even have money for fare,” said resident Rod Ponce.
Other parents, including Jenny Panes, urged the city government to consider providing transportation allowances or shuttle services. They noted that while the medical and developmental services are free, the cost of traveling to the event sites prevents many high-needs children from benefiting from the program.