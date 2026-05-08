Strange twists at ‘maleta’ event

The forum which was billed “No Holds Barred” was supposed to be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angono function room of Valle Verde Country Club.

Promotional posts on social media had invited media but during the supposed start of the event, mainstream reporters and some social media bloggers were instructed to remain outside while the event started.

An hour later, an official emerged to question why the proceedings were being aired live on social media despite what they intended as a media blackout.