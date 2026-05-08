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Strange twists at ‘maleta’ event

VP Sara Duterte on her continuous absence on major proceedings in impeachment case agaiinst her.
VP Sara Duterte on her continuous absence on major proceedings in impeachment case agaiinst her.
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PASIG CITY — Organizers of a high-profile gathering featuring the so-called “Maleta Boys” or the “18 Marines,” backed by retired Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police generals, had a surprising turn after mainstream media was barred from covering the event.

Instead, select vloggers were allowed access, sparking frustration among journalists on Friday. 

VP Sara Duterte on her continuous absence on major proceedings in impeachment case agaiinst her.
Marines event bars mainstream media

The forum which was billed “No Holds Barred” was supposed to be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angono function room of Valle Verde Country Club. 

Promotional posts on social media had invited media but during the supposed start of the event, mainstream reporters and some social media bloggers were instructed to remain outside while the event started. 

An hour later, an official emerged to question why the proceedings were being aired live on social media despite what they intended as a media blackout. 

VP Sara Duterte on her continuous absence on major proceedings in impeachment case agaiinst her.
Group defends mainstream media exclusion in '18 ex-Marines' event

Sudden belligerence 

Shortly afterward, the venue’s security guards ordered the journalists to leave the premises immediately.

The media complied and departed the area. This frustrated writer of the Daily Tribune, later spoke with cab driver, who indicated that his previous passenger was a retired colonel joining the event. 

The passenger allegedly tried to recruit the cabbie as a supporter, identifying his group as backers of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Maleta Boys forum Pasig
media blackout Philippines event
Sara Duterte supporter group controversy
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