Strange twists at ‘maleta’ event

PASIG CITY — Organizers of a high-profile gathering featuring the so-called “Maleta Boys” or the “18 Marines,” backed by retired Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police generals, had a surprising turn after mainstream media was barred from covering the event.
Instead, select vloggers were allowed access, sparking frustration among journalists on Friday.
The forum which was billed “No Holds Barred” was supposed to be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Angono function room of Valle Verde Country Club.
Promotional posts on social media had invited media but during the supposed start of the event, mainstream reporters and some social media bloggers were instructed to remain outside while the event started.
An hour later, an official emerged to question why the proceedings were being aired live on social media despite what they intended as a media blackout.
Sudden belligerence
Shortly afterward, the venue’s security guards ordered the journalists to leave the premises immediately.
The media complied and departed the area. This frustrated writer of the Daily Tribune, later spoke with cab driver, who indicated that his previous passenger was a retired colonel joining the event.
The passenger allegedly tried to recruit the cabbie as a supporter, identifying his group as backers of Vice President Sara Duterte.