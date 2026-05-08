Marines event bars mainstream media

About an hour after the event began, an organizer reportedly went outside to ask members of the mainstream media why the event was allegedly being aired live on social media, despite journalists not being allowed inside the venue.

Minutes later, the head of the security personnel ordered members of the mainstream media to leave the premises immediately.

Frustrated, reporters left the area.

A Daily Tribune reporter later managed to hail a taxi carrying one of the attendees. The driver, identified as Ireo Dumalag, said his passenger introduced himself as a retired colonel who was attending the press conference organized by the “18 Chicago Marines.”

According to Dumalag, the passenger attempted to convince him to support the group, claiming they were supporters of Sara Duterte.

“Malabo pa sa sabaw ng pusit. Ang sabi ko sa kanya, ordinaryong mamamayan lang ako, pero hindi agad-agad mapapaniwala at hindi agad-agad susuporta nang basta-basta na lang,” Dumalag said.

When asked why the group was allegedly being referred to as the “Chicago Boys,” Dumalag claimed it was supposedly linked to the location where the 18 Marines were allegedly being kept, as well as where the “maletas” they allegedly delivered were reportedly discovered hidden.