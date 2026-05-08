Group defends mainstream media exclusion in '18 ex-Marines' event

UPI National President Virgilio Garcia told reporters that the decision to limit mainstream media access to its events was aimed at reducing immediate legal exposure for those who have come forward.

The organization cited concerns that numerous individuals mentioned in the allegations might face another wave of lawsuits, with bail costs potentially exhausting personal funds.

Garcia has described its ongoing work as a conversation aimed at clarifying claims within its ranks rather than escalating legal confrontation. The group has likened the process to verifying internal accounts among former service members.

The claims, first publicly presented in February, are based on affidavits that allege the individuals transported cash in suitcases — totaling as much as P805 billion — to several high-profile figures, including the President, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and Zaldy Co.

This figure and the logistics of delivering such sums have been widely questioned by critics and lawmakers, who describe aspects of the allegation as implausible.

Navy spokesperson Capt. Marissa Martinez denied the identities of some of the 18, with the Philippine Navy saying several were not listed as former Marines and that most of the remainder were discharged under unfavorable circumstances.

Government officials named in the affidavit have uniformly denied involvement.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año has rejected any connection to the claims and filed a complaint related to the alleged unlawful publication of the allegations.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and other public figures have likewise filed cyberlibel and perjury charges against the individuals identified and their legal counsel, asserting the allegations are false and damaging.

Bureau of Corrections Director Gregorio Catapang Jr. also lodged complaints, adding to multiple legal counter-offensives.

Amid the legal controversy, UPI has described the 18 individuals as being out of public view due to “security threats” while expressing willingness to support their testimony before official investigative bodies such as the Ombudsman or Congress.

Garcia also continues to call for greater transparency from government leadership, including formal medical disclosures regarding the President’s health, arguing that clarity on physical and mental fitness is essential for national stability and constitutional continuity.

Despite increased scrutiny and pushback from the administration and military institutions, UPI maintains that it is a non-partisan civic organization focused on constitutional principles rather than partisan politics or electoral ambitions.

The group says its actions are designed to promote clarity and civic participation amid competing narratives about governance and accountability.