SOPA names finalists for journalism honors

The Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) has announced the finalists for the 2026 Awards for Editorial Excellence, with winners set to be revealed during the gala dinner on June 18 in Hong Kong.
Now on its 28th year, the awards received more than 700 entries from global, regional, local, and Chinese-language media organizations, including a dedicated Bahasa Indonesia category.
Award-winning journalist and author Karen Hao will deliver the keynote address during the event. Hao, author of “Empire of AI,” is expected to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on journalism, newsrooms and global power structures.
Hong Kong journalist and media trainer Karen Koh will return as master of ceremonies for the awards night.
Awards will be presented across 21 categories, including investigative reporting, breaking news, business reporting, photography, technology reporting and public service journalism.
SOPA said entries this year highlighted issues such as China’s regional and global influence, environmental challenges, social change, and digital financial crime and scams.
The organization also noted increased participation from smaller and first-time entrants, with 34 small media outlets from 13 countries and regions submitting 54 entries. Several of these entries advanced to the final round.
“The SOPA Awards continue to reflect the vital role of journalism in helping audiences understand an increasingly complex and interconnected world,” said Rich Barbieri, international business editor of The New York Times and co-chair of SOPA’s editorial committee.
The Society of Publishers in Asia, founded in 1982, is a Hong Kong-based non-profit organization that promotes press freedom and excellence in journalism across the Asia-Pacific region.