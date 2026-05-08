SOPA names finalists for journalism honors

Award-winning journalist and author Karen Hao will deliver the keynote address during the event. Hao, author of “Empire of AI,” is expected to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on journalism, newsrooms and global power structures.

Hong Kong journalist and media trainer Karen Koh will return as master of ceremonies for the awards night.

Awards will be presented across 21 categories, including investigative reporting, breaking news, business reporting, photography, technology reporting and public service journalism.

SOPA said entries this year highlighted issues such as China’s regional and global influence, environmental challenges, social change, and digital financial crime and scams.