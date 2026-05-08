Pulitzer Prize honors journalism, arts excellence in 2026 awards

In local reporting, Chicago Tribune won for its coverage of the impact of federal immigration enforcement in a Midwestern city.

Connecticut Mirror and ProPublica were named finalists in the category for their investigation into corruption involving vehicle practices.

Julie K. Brown of the Miami Herald received a special citation for her “Perversion of Justice” series on Jeffrey Epstein, which examined how influential figures allegedly protected him from federal sex trafficking charges.

In breaking news photography, The New York Times won for Saher Alghorra’s images documenting devastation and starvation in Gaza.

The Minnesota Star Tribune received the Breaking News Reporting award for its coverage of a shooting at a Catholic school and the broader issue of gun violence in the United States.

Reuters was recognized in the National Reporting category for coverage related to President Trump’s use of executive power. Reuters also won in investigative reporting for stories examining how users of Meta platforms were exposed to scams and artificial intelligence-driven manipulation.

The Associated Press won the International Reporting award for its investigation into U.S. companies selling surveillance technology to China.

In explanatory reporting, the San Francisco Chronicle received the prize for coverage of the aftermath of the Los Angeles fires, including reporting on alleged undervaluation and denial of insurance claims.

Aaron Parsley of Texas Monthly was honored for feature writing about the Central Texas floods that destroyed his home and resulted in the death of his nephew.

The winners were selected by the Pulitzer Board at Columbia University. Winners in most categories received a $15,000 prize, while the Public Service winner also received a gold medal.