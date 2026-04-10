Reforms set for 2026 National Schools Press Conference

According to DepEd, the move will showcase regional outputs instead of focusing solely on one winner and is aimed at giving more student work visibility, particularly since this year’s conference is designed to be less about competition and more about collaboration and learning.

However, participation will still be limited to top regional qualifiers, in order to manage costs and avoid too much disruption to classroom activities.

Despite these changes, the education agency said the competition will retain its prestige as the country’s premier platform for top campus journalists.

Participants, who are regional champions, will compete in categories such as writing, visual journalism, publishing, mobile journalism, and broadcasting.

The event, hosted by DepEd Region VIII in partnership with the Schools Division of Ormoc City and the City Government of Ormoc, will also provide ample chances for collaboration among student journalists and educators from across the country.