Reforms set for 2026 National Schools Press Conference

The Department of Education (DepEd) introduces reforms aimed at strengthening support for campus journalists at the 2026 National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), scheduled from 13 to 17 April in Ormoc City, Leyte.
The conference, centered on the theme “Mapanuri, Mapanindigan, at Mapanagutang Pamamahayag”, will focus on the role of youth journalists in an era where information spreads rapidly and the need for critical analysis is paramount.
“Sa panahon ngayon kung saan napakabilis kumalat ang impormasyon, mas mahalaga ang papel ng kabataang mamamahayag na marunong magsuri, at manindigan sa katotohanan. Ang NSPC ay isang paghuhubog ng mga kabataang magiging tagapagtanggol ng katotohanan sa hinaharap,” said Education Secretary Sonny Angara.
For the first time, the NSPC will shift the traditional School Paper Contest into an exhibition format. Instead of crowning a single national winner, this year’s exhibit will display the best publications from each region.
According to DepEd, the move will showcase regional outputs instead of focusing solely on one winner and is aimed at giving more student work visibility, particularly since this year’s conference is designed to be less about competition and more about collaboration and learning.
However, participation will still be limited to top regional qualifiers, in order to manage costs and avoid too much disruption to classroom activities.
Despite these changes, the education agency said the competition will retain its prestige as the country’s premier platform for top campus journalists.
Participants, who are regional champions, will compete in categories such as writing, visual journalism, publishing, mobile journalism, and broadcasting.
The event, hosted by DepEd Region VIII in partnership with the Schools Division of Ormoc City and the City Government of Ormoc, will also provide ample chances for collaboration among student journalists and educators from across the country.