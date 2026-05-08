Security Bank expands Northern Luzon network with new branches

Security Bank has expanded its presence in Northern Luzon with the opening of new branches in San Carlos, Pangasinan, and Candon, Ilocos Sur.
The bank said the expansion aims to bring banking services closer to households, entrepreneurs, and businesses in growth areas where agriculture, trade, and enterprise continue to drive economic activity.
The San Carlos branch will cater to Pangasinan’s agriculture-based economy and growing commercial sector, while the Candon branch is expected to widen access to financial services in Ilocos Sur’s trade and enterprise hub.
“For us, BetterBanking means making banking simpler and faster, while staying close to our customers,” said Leslie Cham, executive vice president and branch banking group head at Security Bank.
“These new branches combine digitally enabled service with the trust and personal connection that matter in communities where relationships remain at the heart of how business gets done,” Cham added.
Security Bank said the move reflects its continued investment in areas outside major urban centers, where demand for accessible financial services is increasing alongside economic growth.
The bank currently operates 389 branches nationwide and said it continues to strengthen its branch network while expanding digital banking capabilities to provide more seamless and convenient services for customers.