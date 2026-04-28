Security Bank expands vehicle financing

Security Bank, SBM Leasing Inc. and North-Min Auto Dealership Inc. (NMADI) have formed a partnership to expand access to Isuzu commercial vehicles for businesses in Mindanao through integrated financing solutions.
The collaboration combines dealership access with structured financing, allowing companies in sectors such as logistics, construction and agriculture to acquire and upgrade vehicles more efficiently.
NMADI’s presence across Northern and Western Mindanao is expected to support broader reach and faster access for clients, as demand for transport and logistics capacity continues to grow in the region.
“This partnership brings together complementary strengths,” said Martin Ledesma, president and chief executive officer of SBM Leasing Inc.
The initiative is positioned to support business expansion and productivity by improving access to mobility solutions, particularly in underserved areas.