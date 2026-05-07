Security Bank expands in Northern Luzon

The expansion brings Security Bank’s nationwide network to 389 branches.

Bank officials said the move reflects increasing demand for accessible banking services in provinces where small businesses, agriculture, and local commerce continue to drive economic growth.

In Pangasinan, the new San Carlos branch is expected to serve communities supported by agriculture and expanding commercial activity, while the Candon branch in Ilocos Sur aims to improve banking access in an emerging trade center in Northern Luzon.

“For us, BetterBanking means making banking simpler and faster, while staying close to our customers,” said Leslie Cham, executive vice president and Branch Banking Group head of Security Bank.

“These new branches combine digitally enabled service with the trust and personal connection that matter in communities where relationships remain at the heart of how business gets done,” she added.

The bank said it continues to invest in areas beyond major urban centers as economic activity spreads across provincial markets and creates greater demand for financial services.

Security Bank added that its expansion strategy combines physical branch growth with digital banking capabilities to make transactions more accessible and convenient for both households and businesses.

Apart from traditional over-the-counter services, the branches are also expected to support entrepreneurs and local enterprises seeking financing, cash management, and digital banking solutions.

The bank said it remains focused on widening customer access while strengthening its presence in regional economies seen as major contributors to future domestic growth.